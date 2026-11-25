EasyJet has revealed annual profits nosedived after being hit with an extra £244 million in fuel costs caused by the Iran war.

In its last set of full-year figures before a £5.7 billion private equity takeover, the low cost carrier revealed statutory pre-tax profits plunged 96% to £24 million in the year to September 30, down from £658 million the previous year.

Its headline pre-tax profits fell 89% to £71 million.

EasyJet saw its jet fuel bill jump 11% or £244 million over the year as the Middle East conflict sent the cost of wholesale energy and fuel soaring, with £211 million of the extra hit in the second half alone.

The no frills carrier also said the Iran war led to “weakened consumer demand for a prolonged period” since the conflict began in February.

The Luton-based airline said it was on track for its takeover by investment giant Apollo to complete in the first quarter of next year after it agreed to the deal in the summer, making it the latest UK firm to fall into foreign hands.

EasyJet saw its jet fuel bill jump 11% or £244 million over the year (Peter Byrne/PA)

Kenton Jarvis, easyJet’s chief executive, said: “This year was challenging for airlines due to the Middle East conflict and its effect on demand and fuel prices, which materially impacted our financial performance.”

He added: “The recommended acquisition of easyJet, approved by shareholders on 11 November, reflects the quality of our business, and the underlying drivers of long-term financial performance.”

The group said it was eyeing around £250 million of cost savings over the next two financial years as it modernises its fleet of airplanes.

It said its revenue per available seat kilometre (Rask) fell 2% during the year, down 3% in the final six months, but easyJet expects this to “sequentially improve through each quarter” of the next financial year.

It said the sharp second-half drop “reflects the effect of the drop in the demand environment seen in the months immediately following the start of the conflict”.

“Late booking demand remained strong in the period closer to departure, although this was insufficient to offset softer booking trends earlier in the booking window,” it said.

Its growing package holiday arm fared better over the year, with pre-tax profits rising to £266 million from £250 million in the previous year, but this was not enough to counter the airline division’s woes.

Richard Hunter, head of markets at interactive investor, said: “EasyJet would have wished to be checking out flying high, but these results are unfortunately far from its finest hour.

“The conflict in the Middle East has taken a heavy toll, most obviously on fuel costs, but also on demand.”