Royal Mail has unveiled a new set of stamps highlighting Britain’s military jet aircraft.

The main set of eight stamps features the Gloster Meteor F1, the RAF’s first jet fighter, as well as the modern Lockheed Martin F-35B Lightning II.

Also featured are the Avro Vulcan B2, Gloster Javelin FAW9, Hawker Siddeley Hawk T1, Hawker Siddeley Buccaneer S2B, De Havilland Vampire FB5 and the Panavia Tornado GR4.

The stamps showcase some of the UK military’s most iconic jet-powered aircraft (Royal Mail/PA)

Among them, the aircraft saw action in conflicts from the Second World War to the Falklands, Gulf War, Afghanistan and Iraq.

The issue marks several anniversaries in 2026, including 50 years since the Hawker Siddeley Hawk entered service, 70 years for the Gloster Javelin and Avro Vulcan and 80 years for the de Havilland Vampire.

A further four stamps in a miniature sheet mark the 30th anniversary of the death of Sir Frank Whittle, who founded the company that invented the jet engine.

Sir Frank Whittle at his desk features on one of the stamps (Royal Mail/PA)

Sir Frank’s son, Ian Whittle, said: “I am delighted that Royal Mail is celebrating this extraordinary legacy with a set of stamps.

“It is a fitting tribute not only to my father’s pioneering achievements, but also to the generations of engineers, designers and aviators who helped shape Britain’s world-leading contribution to aviation.”

The stamps will go on general sale on July 30, with a presentation pack of all 12 stamps priced at £22.50.