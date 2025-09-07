A new partnership between police and university researchers will help protect people against “emerging digital threats”, a senior officer has said.

The strategic partnership between Police Scotland and Abertay University will see officers from cybercrime investigations and digital forensics teamed with academics and students at the university’s cyberQuarter.

They will work together on a range of research, outreach and public awareness projects.

Officers will also share knowledge and expertise with students and staff from the university’s cybersecurity and computing programmes.

As part of the arrangement officers will also gain access to the Abertay cyberQuarter training and malware analysis labs.

Assistant Chief Constable (ACC) Stuart Houston said the partnership will help the force “advance our approach to the investigation and detection of cybercrime”.

“Our work with Abertay cyberQuarter will be driven by a newly established Cyber and Fraud Unit, comprising of specialist detectives and staff, that will develop new capabilities and training to tackle emerging digital threats to Scotland,” he said.

“We know that behind every cybercrime is a victim who has potentially lost their savings, their business and their confidence.

“This new partnership will enable us to share expertise and resource to better prevent, protect, prepare and pursue those who commit fraud, economic crime and cybercrime.”

At the same time the Scottish Institute for Policing Research is sponsoring two PhD studentships at the university.

One of the projects is examining how people can tell the difference between AI-generated visual deepfakes and genuine online media, with the aim of creating new training materials.

The other is investigating the effectiveness of different interviewing techniques, through the lens of psychological and sociological research.

Professor Lynne Coventry, director of the Abertay cyberQuarter, said the partnership would help to “instil strong cybersecurity practice throughout our communities”.

“Police Scotland’s presence within the Abertay cyberQuarter represents a significant step forward in applying academic research to real-world digital policing challenges,” she said.

“Through this partnership, we aim to develop evidence-based solutions that support community online safety and promote ethical, secure digital practices in law enforcement.”

Justice Secretary Angela Constance said she welcomed the new partnership (Jane Barlow/PA)

The development has also been welcomed by Justice Secretary Angela Constance, who said it would help protect communities in a rapidly-changing digital landscape.

“Fraud, data theft and other cybercrimes can have a lasting impact on individuals and businesses,” she said.

“As part of the Tay Cities Deal, the Scottish Government has invested £6 million in the cyberQuarter to help combat such crimes.

“I welcome this partnership which will bring policing expertise together with academic research to build Scotland’s defences against cyber threats and protect our communities in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.”

The Abertay cyberQuarter opened in 2022, and has received a total of £5.7 million in funding from the UK Government and £6 million from the Scottish Government as part of the Tay Cities Deal.

UK Government Scotland Office Minister Kirsty McNeill said: “National security is a key priority so it’s great to see how Abertay cyberQuarter, backed with £5.7 million of the UK Government’s £150 million Tay Cities Growth Deal funding, is collaborating with others to help trailblaze cybercrime prevention techniques and boost online safety.

“The UK Government is working closely with partners across Scotland to invest around £1.7 billion in local projects as we deliver a decade of national renewal as part of our Plan for Change.”