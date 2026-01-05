Homeowners are being urged to be aware of the dangers of burst frozen pipes, after a major insurer said it paid out £20 million to repair damage between January 2023 and September 2025.

Allianz UK said that of the 345 claims for damage caused by burst pipes during that period, the biggest was £566,000.

Burst pipes caused extensive damage to a four-bed house while the homeowner was abroad.

Graham Wright, managing director of home insurance at Allianz UK, said: “Burst pipes can cause a large amount of damage so it’s a good idea to keep your heating on a constant low heat when you’re out, and for homeowners to insulate their loft and use good quality lagging, especially around pipes and water tanks, so they don’t freeze.”

With more wintry weather expected and temperatures having already dropped as low as minus 10C in some parts of the UK this week, the Association of British Insurers (ABI) has issued a similar warning, urging people to properly insulate their pipes and lofts.

Mark Shepherd, assistant director and head of general insurance policy at ABI, said last week: “With a cold snap ahead, people need to put their safety first and follow weather warnings and advice.

“This includes taking steps to protect your home from cold weather and to keep your vehicle safe.”

In 2024, home insurers settled roughly 8,000 claims for weather-related pipe damage totalling £250 million, with the average claim costing £33,000, according to ABI.

Allianz said those who plan to leave their home unattended should be particularly careful during this cold weather, and suggested that, to help prevent frozen pipes, households could consider keeping their thermostat set to at least 13C.

The insurer said that many burst-pipe incidents happen when people are away for a period of time over a cold spell.

Homeowners who plan to leave their home unoccupied for more than a few days should check weather forecasts and consider proactive measures such as draining water tanks, turning water off at the stop cocks, keeping heating on and arranging for people to visit the home regularly, it suggested.