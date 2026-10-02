Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant empire has hailed its Bishopsgate site in London a “star performer”, as bookings were boosted by a Netflix documentary and it reported a jump in the group’s sales last year.

The celebrity chef’s business has 102 restaurants around the world, including 34 in the UK, with brands like Lucky Cat, Hell’s Kitchen and Bread Street Kitchen & Bar.

Newly released accounts show that revenues in the UK topped £100 million in the year to December 28 2025, up by 3% compared with the previous year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) came in at £8.5 million for the UK, up 4% year-on-year, and £14.3 million for the global group – which was 12% higher than the year before.

However, the UK business recorded an operating loss of £5.8 million for the latest financial year.

Chief executive of the restaurant group, Andy Wenlock, said it had been an “incredible year” for the business and that 22 Bishopsgate was the “star performer, with five restaurant experiences in one venue”.

“Coupled with our expansion drive has been a commitment to improving underlying profitability, resulting in record Ebitda for the group and UK businesses,” he added.

The 22 Bishopsgate site is in a City of London skyscraper, incorporating Lucky Cat, Bread Street Kitchen & Bar and Gordon Ramsay High restaurants as well as a cooking academy.

Sales at the venue this year, to date, are more than double that of last year, according to the business.

Ramsay was the subject of Netflix documentary Being Gordon Ramsay, which aired in February and followed the life and career of the restaurateur.

The company said the success of the TV programme helped deliver a boost to bookings at restaurants this year.

It is expecting franchise and licensing partnerships to play an increasingly important role in the group’s growth, alongside investment in the restaurants it owns.