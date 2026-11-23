The boss of one of the UK’s largest business groups will urge politicians and senior figures in industry to avoid talking the country down and take off “gloom-tinted glasses”.

CBI chief executive Rain Newton-Smith will tell the organisation’s annual conference in London that unlocking investment is the only way to escape the “financial straitjacket” of high tax and low growth.

Government ministers and opposition politicians are set to speak at the event, which is typically attended by major business figures.

The CBI Annual Conference comes only weeks after last month’s autumn Budget, the first by Chancellor John Healey.

Ms Newton-Smith is expected to say the country must move on from a “steady as she goes” Budget that “left too many question marks over our economy”.

In hey keynote speech, she will say: “In the last few years, we in the UK have been too ready to talk ourselves down. To put on our gloom-tinted glasses. They don’t sit well on me.

“The Prime Minister has brought a dose of hope to our politics. And just as pessimism can be self-fulfilling, confidence can be contagious.

“It’s time we gave a shot of confidence to our economy.

“The biggest contribution business can make to this country is not paying more towards our debts but investing in the growth that gets us out of them.”

The business group leader will also further encourage the Government to pursue a “closer relationship” with European Union, arguing that Brexit delivered greater sovereignty but that “sovereignty without prosperity is not enough”.

She will also detail how the next phase of the relationship should become a “national opportunity” for trade, investment and growth.

It comes after the UK and EU struck a “landmark” deal on Friday, with agreements over issues including food and agriculture exports, emissions trading, and a youth experience scheme allowing more young Europeans to take temporary work in the UK.

Ms Newton-Smith will say: “This is no time to re-fight the referendum. But we must come back to the table with bolder ambition.

“Last time, the CBI and TUC called the negotiations a national emergency… this must now be a moment of national opportunity. For trade, investment and growth.”