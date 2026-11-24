Spending on North Sea decommissioning is expected to reach almost £25 billion over the next decade in what is being hailed as a “major industrial opportunity”.

A new report from industry body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) has predicted that spending in this area could amount to a total £24.7 billion over the period 2026 through to 2035

Spending is forecast to peak at £3.08 billion in 2027, before remaining at £2.74 billion or above through to 2031, according to OEUK.

It comes as there are some 135 topsides – the structures visible above the waters – to be decommissioned in the UK Continental Shelf, as well as 126 underwater structures and 1,834 wells.

The number of wells being decommissioned is to rise from 137 in 2025 to 220 this year alone, OEUK said.

Meanwhile, a total of 161 kilometres (100 miles) of pipelines are due to be removed in 2026, up from 33.5 kilometres (20.8 miles) last year.

The increase in work is “not a single short-lived peak”, OEUK stressed in its 2026 Decommissioning Insight report.

Instead it said there could be a “sustained six-year period of elevated expenditure from 2026 to 2031, creating consistent demand for specialist people, vessels, equipment and facilities”.

The pipeline of work “creates sustained demand”, OEUK said, giving the UK an “immediate opportunity”.

But with the same workers, vessels and ports also potentially being used in the offshore wind sector, the report stressed the need for planning – saying without this, costs could rise and targets for decommissioning may be missed.

However, Mark Wilson, OEUK’s energy operations director, stressed that “coordinating decommissioning and offshore wind therefore presents an opportunity to keep the UK’s offshore industrial base working as the energy mix changes, safely dismantling legacy infrastructure and building the next generation of offshore energy”.

Mr Wilson added: “This is a major industrial opportunity for the UK, but it will not happen by accident.

“Oil and gas decommissioning and offshore wind increasingly need the same people, vessels, ports and engineering expertise.

“We need to plan across both sectors, align schedules and give suppliers sufficient confidence to invest.

“Earlier decisions and sustainable contracts will help prevent bottlenecks, control costs and keep valuable work and expertise in the UK.”

Lang Banks, director at WWF Scotland, said: “Cleaning up the North Sea’s oil and gas legacy should be part of building its clean energy future.

“The scale of decommissioning work highlighted by this report is a major opportunity to use the skills of Scotland’s offshore workforce, alongside the expansion of offshore wind.”

He added: “With both sectors needing many of the same workers, vessels and ports, the UK and Scottish Governments must work together with industry and trade unions to co-ordinate investment, training, and project timetables.

“The priority must be a fair, managed transition away from fossil fuels, not prolonging our dependence on them.

“Workers and communities deserve a credible route to secure livelihoods, while we tackle climate change and harness Scotland’s renewable energy potential.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) said: “Drilling for oil and gas in the North Sea continues – last month the Energy Secretary approved the Jackdaw gas field.

“Oil and gas will remain part of Britain’s energy mix for decades to come, alongside our ambitious plans to transition to clean power to protect jobs and strengthen our energy security.”