Around 85,000 households are set to receive a visit from their tumble dryer manufacturer due to fire safety concerns, the product safety regulator has said.

An urgent safety notice was issued last year for models manufactured by Haier and also sold under the Baumatic, Candy, Caple, Vacuum, Iberna, Lamona and Montpellier brands.

The Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) announced that a remedial programme to make the appliances safe would take place, saying: “The UK manufacturers have initiated a modification programme for products in scope of the safety issue.

“The companies will visit every home containing affected tumble dryers and make them safe.

“OPSS is urging all affected members of the public, including those unsure whether they are impacted or not, to check the model links and contact the manufacturer.”

A Product Safety Report page has been produced for each product, available via the OPSS website, which provides further information on the affected models, the risks presented by the product, and corrective action.

According to the alert, the products present a risk of fire as it is possible for an internal short circuit to occur within the tumble dryer during normal use.

This can cause the tumble dryer to ignite, causing a fire.

The OPSS said the products did not meet the requirements of the Electrical Equipment (Safety) Regulations 2016.

Consumers can contact 0808 178 0516 for further information or visit Product Safety – Haier Europe online.