Lisa Nandy has said she will meet TikTok “in the coming days” as she told MPs there is more to do to address an “epidemic” of young people using social media to encourage dangerous behaviour.

It comes after two police officers died last month when their vehicle collided with a car being driven the wrong way along a dual carriageway in Teesside, killing five young men as well.

A social media account, thought to have belonged to one of the five, posted videos last year appearing to show dangerous driving, the BBC reported. The videos have since been removed.

Two police officers are among seven people who died in a crash on the A66 near Middlesbrough in the early hours of Saturday morning. Here, the Press Association looks at what we know so far and the key questions.

Cleveland Police said there is “no evidence to indicate that filming” which took place before the crash “has taken place for the purposes of TikTok”.

Culture Secretary Ms Nandy paid tribute to Matthew Blades and Tom Clough, the “incredible” police officers who were killed on the A66, as she spoke in the Commons on Thursday.

She added: “There is more that must be done to tackle what is becoming an epidemic in young people, in particular, using social media to encourage dangerous behaviour.

“I have a meeting with TikTok set up in the coming days.

“We’ve obviously been in close discussion with them and with other social media companies since this tragic, appalling incident. But there is more that we intend to do as a Government.”

Shadow culture secretary Rebecca Paul said the deaths of the police officers had “renewed concern about videos on TikTok and other platforms which glorify dangerous driving and police chases”.

Pc Tom Clough and Pc Matthew Blades (Cleveland Police/PA)

She added: “The behaviour these videos encourage can have fatal consequences. We know the Government has recently raised this with social media companies, yet the content remains up.

“What more will the minister and Secretary of State do to ensure TikTok and other platforms crack down on this before more lives are lost?”

Ms Nandy said she would be happy to meet her Tory counterpart to discuss the issue.

The Teesside crash came a week after one in Ireland killed five teenagers when the car they were travelling in was driven the wrong way down a motorway and was involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle.

After that crash, the Irish Government and opposition politicians criticised social media companies for failing to restrict or quickly remove content depicting dangerous driving.

The aftermath of the crash on the M9 in Co Kildare (Niall Carson/PA)

The UK Culture, Media and Sport Committee has urged social media companies, including TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube and Meta, to set out how they identify dangerous driving content on their platforms and how much they have removed in the past year.

In a letter, committee chairwoman Dame Caroline Dinenage said recent reporting on “tragic” road crashes in the UK and Ireland “has brought renewed attention to concerns about content on video-sharing platforms that promotes dangerous driving”.

TikTok has previously said its policies strictly prohibit content that could cause significant physical harm, including dangerous driving, and that it actively removes any videos and accounts that break its rules.

In the first three months of this year it said 99.8% of the content removed for violating policies prohibiting dangerous activities was taken down by TikTok proactively.

Meta has also said it prohibits people from promoting, advocating for or encouraging participation in so-called high-risk viral challenges, including the trend of dangerous driving against oncoming traffic, adding that it removes such content once it becomes aware of it.

The tech firm, which owns Instagram and Facebook, also said it restricts under-18s from seeing content depicting reckless driving.