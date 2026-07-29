Donald Trump has said Andy Burnham told him that he was going to “open up North Sea oil”.

Speaking in the White House, the US president said if the Prime Minister followed through on his commitment the UK was “going to be a wealthy country”.

Mr Trump also again warned that immigration is “killing” Britain, with “people coming from all over the world and just camping out”.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham spoke to Donald Trump on his first day in office (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Following the phone call between the two leaders on Mr Burnham’s first day in office, Downing Street would not be drawn on any potential future plans for North Sea drilling after Mr Trump talked up a change in policy under Mr Burnham.

The US president, a vocal supporter of fossil fuels, has long championed the move as he has railed against “windmills”.

Mr Trump had lost a legal battle with the Scottish Government to stop a wind turbine development visible from his Aberdeenshire golf course.

Labour’s 2024 manifesto said the party would not issue new North Sea licences.

Ed Miliband, who held the energy and net zero brief under Sir Keir Starmer and had been a strong supporter of the election pledge, has now taken up the Foreign Secretary role.

His successor as Energy Secretary, Miatta Fahnbulleh, has said the manifesto was clear there is scope to exploit existing licences and that oil and gas are “part of the mix” going forward – but would not be drawn on whether there are plans to go further.

Referring to his conversation with Mr Burnham, Mr Trump said: “Well, he did say one very good thing.

“He said he’s going to open up North Sea oil.

“If he does that, you’re going to be a wealthy country.”

Donald Trump plays from the rough on a visit to his golf course near Aberdeen (PA)

The president added: “They have two problems. They have a huge immigration problem – people coming from all over the world and just camping out in your country.

“He’s got that problem, and he’s got an energy problem.

“He’s got windmills all over the place, and any time you see windmills, you see a failing country.

“They’re made in China, not used by China, but they’re made in China.”

He went on: “You have one of the most valuable oil finds anywhere in the world, and if the United Kingdom would use it, they’d be a wealthy country again. And I tell you what, I could not get Starmer to use it. It was incredible.”

Mr Trump said: “You have your own oil and gas. If you use the North Sea, the UK will be a really rich country. I cannot get the point across.

“The new gentleman, when I spoke to him, he said he’s going to open up the North Sea. Let’s see if that happens.”

The impression taken away by Mr Trump secured the Prime Minister an early endorsement by the American leader and signalled a fresh start in the transatlantic partnership after relations with Sir Keir grew increasingly fractious over the Iran war.

The president also argued Mr Burnham would have to tackle the issue of immigration.

Mr Trump said: “He’s going to have to mention it because it’s killing your country.

“I know Starmer did very little about it, and they’re coming from all over the world.

“They’re coming from Africa, they’re coming from South America, they’re coming from different parts of Asia, and they’re invading Europe.”

He indicated the UK was a “prime” destination.