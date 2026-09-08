Channel 4 is set to cut about 300 jobs in one of the biggest round of lay-offs in its 43-year history.

The broadcaster is said to be reducing its workforce by around a quarter across the business, as first reported by The Guardian.

It comes just months after former Warner Bros. Discovery executive Priya Dogra took over as chief executive in March.

Hundreds of jobs are expected to be axed at Channel 4 (Victoria Jones/PA)

The broadcaster had an average headcount of 1,276 last year, according to Channel 4’s 2025 annual report, and is expected to cut between 300 to 325 staff roles, according to The Guardian.

It comes nearly two years after the broadcaster axed 200 jobs under Alex Mahon’s leadership.

A spokesperson for Channel 4 said: “As we have shared publicly, under the leadership of our new CEO, we have been assessing Channel 4’s strategic direction, including a comprehensive review of the structure, shape and size of our organisation.

“We have committed to keeping Channel 4 staff updated in a timely and transparent way, so any organisational change will be shared with them first and we won’t be commenting on speculation.”

Ms Dogra is expected to address the cuts in an all-staff meeting on Wednesday and will likely target London-based jobs following the broadcaster’s promise to increase employee numbers in the nations and regions.

The redundancies come months after the BBC said it would cut around 2,000 jobs after committing to reducing its workforce by 10%.