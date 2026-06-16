French and Indian companies will pour £1.3 billion into clean energy and AI projects in the UK, Sir Keir Starmer has said at the G7 summit.

The investment will bring more than 1,400 jobs to Manchester, Leeds and Birmingham.

It includes £1 billion from French private equity firm InfraVia for battery storage and a flexible energy platform that can be switched on to boost supply when renewable energy is low.

Sir Keir Starmer and India’s prime minister Narendra Modi (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Another £25 million will come from India’s Hexaware Technologies and £300 million from Atri Energy Transition to develop large-scale battery storage.

Sir Keir said: “The world is more dangerous than it has been for a generation, with conflict abroad washing up on our shores.

“That’s why I’m focused on making the UK the best place to do business by offering global investors the stability and competitive environment they need to grow, even in the face of global uncertainty.

“These investments will create thousands of high-skilled jobs, back British innovation and strengthen our energy system so families are better protected from global shocks.”

The Prime Minister is working with G7 partners to ease pressures on global energy markets, including efforts to stabilise key shipping routes and de-escalate tensions in the Middle East to help bring down costs for households.