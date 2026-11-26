Toby Carvery and All Bar One owner Mitchells & Butlers has said it expects to be hit by £95 million of extra costs next year, partly driven by a jump in labour costs.

The FTSE 250 firm said it comes on the back of £120 million of cost headwinds for the past year, before mitigation efforts, amid increased pressure on the hospitality sector.

The group told shareholders on Thursday that profits nevertheless edged higher on the back of moves to control costs.

It reported adjusted pre-tax profits of £259 million for the year to September 26, up 5.3% year-on-year.

It came as the group swallowed significant rises in labour costs, driven by the rises in the national minimum wage and employer national insurance contributions.

M&B said it was also impacted by “high increases” in food costs, such as meat, during the year.

The company indicated it could face significant further cost pressures over the next year, anticipating “cost headwinds of around £95 million”, or 4% of its cost base.

It said this would be primarily driven by labour cost increases linked to “statutory rate rises”, while it also highlighted volatility in the energy markets but stressed that half its energy needs are already covered for the current year.

The group, which also owns Miller & Carter venues, said like-for-like sales have risen by 1.1% in the first eight weeks of the new financial year.

It comes on the back of 2.1% like-for-like growth in the year to September, as it delivered annual sales of £2.75 billion, despite a “challenging” backdrop.

It highlighted that trading was particularly challenging over the three months from April to June, as it was impacted by periods of “extreme heat” and the timing of Easter.

However, it returned to growth in the fourth quarter as it reported accelerating demand from drinks and strong trading in London.

Phil Urban, chief executive, said: “We are pleased to report another year of strong performance, with adjusted operating profit growth despite the well-publicised cost headwinds facing the sector in addition to the effect of a very hot summer.

“As we look to the year ahead, we remain confident in our ability to drive the business forward through our strong operational execution combined with our established Ignite improvement programme and disciplined capital investment strategy.”