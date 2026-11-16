Nearly one in five (19%) teenage girls and young women aged 16 to 24 have experienced economic abuse from a current or ex-partner through a digital financial product in recent months, a report indicates.

Charity Surviving Economic Abuse (SEA), which published the research, said digital financial abuse is a “hidden” form of harm.

Economic abuse can happen as part of domestic abuse. It may include someone controlling another person’s access to their own money, running up debts without their consent or knowledge, or controlling their access to a job.

Digital ways of managing money can make everyday life simpler for many people, but SEA warned that, in the wrong hands, abusers are using them as a “weapon”.

SEA said abusers are exploiting banking apps, online payments and digital credit to control people, cause financial damage and prevent people from leaving a relationship.

As digital financial products become increasingly relied on in everyday life and organisations adopt AI (artificial intelligence), SEA is calling for urgent action to prevent perpetrators from exploiting these technologies as tools of economic abuse.

Ipsos UK surveyed more than 1,990 women and girls aged 16 to 24 across the UK in March, among whom 19% had experienced economic abuse through the misuse of a digital financial product from their current or ex-partner in the past 12 months.

The survey for SEA found that in the previous 12 months, 12% of girls and women aged 16 to 24 had experienced a current or ex-partner preventing them from having log-in information, such as passwords for online banking.

And 12% experienced an abuser controlling their digital wallets.

One in 14 (7%) said an abuser had taken out credit in their name without their consent or because they were scared to refuse, including from buy now pay later lenders.

Of those who had experienced economic abuse in the past 12 months, 43% had experienced financial difficulty as a result and 17% had to borrow money to cover essential items or bills.

Half (50%) said that the economic abuse had negative impacts on their mental health, such as anxiety, depression, panic attacks, self-harm or suicidal thoughts.

Around a third (36%) said the economic abuse prevented them from leaving a relationship with the abuser.

Digital options can also provide routes to support, SEA said.

More than half (55%) of teenage girls and young women said they had learned about economic abuse through a digital source, such as social media, internet searches and AI chatbots.

Nearly a third (31%) of young victim-survivors said they had used digital sources to seek information, help or advice.

SEA said it is encouraging financial services providers to work with young victim-survivors and economic abuse experts to help remove opportunities for domestic abusers to exploit digital financial products and to help build in protections.

Sam Smethers, chief executive of Surviving Economic Abuse, said: “This research clearly shows that, in a perpetrator’s hands, digital financial products are weapons of abuse.”

She said abuse must be tackled “where it happens, including through the digital financial products young women use every day”.

Ms Smethers said: “An app becomes surveillance, a digital bank account becomes a means of cutting off a survivor’s money, and a coerced buy now pay later loan becomes a route into crippling debt.

“This hidden online harm devastates the lives of one in five young women, robbing their financial independence and ability to take control of their future.

“AI is now used routinely by financial services and by young people themselves, posing both opportunities as well as risks.

“Young women’s safety must not be an afterthought, leaving perpetrators free to exploit digital financial products to cause harm.”

Ms Smethers said spotting the signs of economic abuse, financial independence and how to manage money fairly in a relationship must be at the heart of financial education.

She added: “We also want to see financial services firms working with survivors and experts to design out abuse of digital financial products and build in protections.”

Minister for safeguarding and violence against women and girls, Satvir Kaur, said: “Economic abuse can rob young women and girls of their independence and opportunities, with consequences that can last long after a relationship has ended.

“This report shines an important light on a type of abuse that too often goes unrecognised and can take many forms, from controlling someone’s money to their choices, to their future.

“This Government has set the unprecedented ambition to halve violence against women and girls in a decade.

“Through our Enough campaign, we are working with partners across society, including the banking sector, to help people recognise the signs of economic abuse, challenge abusive behaviour and support victims to access the help they need and deserve.

“We are also rolling out domestic abuse protection orders across England and Wales, which protect victims from all forms of domestic abuse, including economic abuse, and help hold perpetrators to account.”

People who are experiencing abuse can get support from charities, banking providers and the police.

Some banks and other places on high streets offer “safe spaces” in branches for people experiencing economic and domestic abuse.

TSB also offers a “flee fund” to help domestic abuse victim-survivors pay for essentials.

Meanwhile, Nationwide Building Society has an online tool to help domestic abuse survivors to discreetly access support.

The “safe space” tool can be accessed through a link at the bottom of the Nationwide.co.uk webpage and gives people access to support information, emergency contacts and domestic abuse resources.