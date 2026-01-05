Nearly one in three (31%) working people are aiming to review and reduce their monthly spending for 2026, making it the most common financial new year’s resolution in a survey.

The proportion of people planning to do this as a new year’s resolution has increased from around one in four (26%) last year, according to the research commissioned by Pensions UK.

Building up rainy day savings has also grown in importance, the research suggests, with 28% planning to do so compared with 21% who aimed to do this in 2025.

Meanwhile, 26% want to start saving towards a particular goal, such as a house deposit, a holiday or education. This proportion was unchanged from a year earlier.

A fifth (20%) are looking to pay off debts, down from 22% a year ago, and 16% want to create or update their household budget, up from 15% previously.

Beyond day-to-day finances, more people are looking to grow their wealth through investment, with 12% planning to open an Isa, up from 7% last year, and 14% intending to invest in stocks, shares or other assets, up from 10% previously.

Some 12% plan to review their pension plan and retirement goals in 2026 and 10% aim to increase their pension contributions.

Asked what they would consider if they undertook a pension review, nearly (30%) said they would increase their contributions, marking a significant increase compared with last year, when the figure was 20%.

Other actions people said they would take include checking how much they have in their pension (23%), reviewing projected retirement income (16%), updating beneficiaries (10%) and combining pensions into one plan (8%).

Matthew Blakstad, deputy director of strategic policy and research at Pensions UK, said: “The start of a new year is the perfect time to reset financial goals.

“While everyday needs often take priority, it is encouraging to see people increasingly willing to take action on pensions. However, experience shows that our best-laid plans for our pensions don’t always translate into action.

“Almost a third of savers told us they would increase their contributions if they reviewed their pensions – a significant rise on last year.”

He added: “Whether it’s a small increase in contributions, or just checking your projected income, simple steps today can make a real difference over time.

“Balancing immediate responsibilities with long-term planning is never easy, but pensions remain a cornerstone of financial security. Whether you are just starting out, or reviewing your plans as retirement draws closer, even small steps can help secure the life you want in the future.”

Yonder Consulting carried out the survey among more than 1,500 non-retired people in December.