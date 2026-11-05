Ofgem has opened an investigation into whether Scottish Power complied with rules on treating customers fairly and supporting vulnerable households.

The regulator will examine whether Scottish Power complied with its licence conditions relating to treating domestic customers fairly, including those in vulnerable situations, and supporting those having trouble paying their bill.

It will also look into the firm’s compliance with restrictions on backbilling customers for energy used more than 12 months earlier, and its efforts with the Priority Services Register, which allows for extra support for certain vulnerable customers.

The energy watchdog is investigating Scottish Power (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The opening of the investigation does not imply that Ofgem has made any findings about non-compliance by Scottish Power.

An Ofgem spokesman said: “Ofgem expects suppliers to treat their customers fairly and respectfully, including ensuring bills are accurate and that appropriate support is offered for people in vulnerable circumstances.

“An investigation into Scottish Power has been opened and we will report on our findings after all relevant evidence has been assessed.”

Scottish Power has been approached for comment.