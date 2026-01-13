Generating sexual images without consent is set to become illegal as the Government ramps up its response to AI chatbot Grok.

It comes as watchdog Ofcom has launched an investigation into whether social media platform X has breached UK law over reports that Grok had been used to create “undressed images”.

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said the criminal offence would be brought into force this week under the Data (Use and Access) Act passed by Parliament last year.

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology did not specify which day it would come into effect.

Nudification apps will also be criminalised as part of the Crime and Policing Bill, which is currently going through Parliament, and it will become illegal for companies to supply tools to create non-consensual internet images, which Ms Kendall said would target the problem “at its source.”

Sir Keir Starmer meanwhile issued a warning to Elon Musk’s X, saying the social media site could lose the “right to self regulate”.

The Prime Minister told Labour MPs: “If X cannot control Grok, we will – and we’ll do it fast because if you profit from harm and abuse, you lose the right to self regulate.”

Sir Keir has faced calls to have the Government stop using X altogether and Downing Street said on Monday it was keeping its presence on the platform “under review”.

The use of Grok to create sexually explicit content has prompted a wave of concern among ministers who have expressed support for a UK ban if Ofcom decided to block access to the platform.

If X does not comply with UK rules under the Online Safety Act, the watchdog can issue a fine of up to 10% of its worldwide revenue or £18 million, and in extreme cases can get court approval to block the site.

Grok, developed by another company founded by Mr Musk called xAI, launched a new advanced image generation feature in July last year.

But its use for creating nude deepfake images has become widespread over the last few weeks.

Ofcom will investigate the platform to determine whether it has complied with its duty to protect people in the UK from illegal content.

The regulator said: “There have been deeply concerning reports of the Grok AI chatbot account on X being used to create and share undressed images of people – which may amount to intimate image abuse or pornography – and sexualised images of children that may amount to child sexual abuse material.”

Mr Musk has accused the UK Government of being “fascist” and trying to curb free speech in response to its threats.