Some 600 “earn as you learn” jobs will be created under plans announced by an electricity company.

SSEN Transmission said the roles, which will be created by 2030, mark a “significant investment in the next generation of talent powering the north of Scotland’s transmission network”.

The announcement was made at an event at SSE’s training centre in Perth attended by the First Minister.

John Swinney welcomed the investment as “great news” for Scotland’s workforce and renewables sector.

First Minister John Swinney welcomed the news (Lesley Martin/PA)

As part of a recruitment drive, which has seen the company grow from around 400 people in 2019 to 2,500 today, it committed itself to having 5% of its workforce in “earn as you learn” roles.

“This commitment is opening doors for young people across a range of disciplines, from aspiring engineers, environmental specialists and planners, to join the rapidly growing electricity transmission sector,” the firm said.

SSEN, subsidiary of energy giant SSE, said the roles will support early careers through trainee programmes, summer placements, graduate schemes and apprenticeships.

The positions will be based across SSEN Transmission’s network area in the north of Scotland, including Wick in the Highlands, Elgin in Moray, Shetland and Aberdeenshire.

It comes after it set out a £22 billion, five-year plan it said will help the UK towards its clean energy targets while supporting tens of thousands of jobs.

The First Minister said: “This investment from SSEN Transmission is great news for Scotland’s workforce, renewables industries, economy, and our green, clean future

“The Scottish Government’s Green Industrial Strategy is all about making sure everyone benefits from the global transition to net zero. Apprenticeships play a critical role in all of this, providing current and future workforces with in-demand, lifelong skills.

“Since 2023-24, we have invested over £185 million annually in high-quality apprenticeships, to meet the needs of employers, workforces, young people, and the Scottish economy.

“We will continue to work with employers like SSEN to shape provision and drive innovation, creating good, green jobs to help us all capitalise on Scotland’s vast renewables potential.”

Hundreds of ‘earn as you learn’ jobs will be created by the end of the decade, SSEN said (Stuart Nicol/SSEN/PA)

Rob McDonald, managing director of SSEN Transmission, said: “We’re proud to be investing in the workforce of today and tomorrow that will help deliver a cleaner, more secure energy system.

“We’re building on the record number of graduates who joined our team earlier this year and looking ahead to 2030 we’re set to unlock 600 additional ‘earn as you learn’ roles across our teams, underlining our commitment to empowering the green energy workforce of tomorrow.

“It’s fantastic to have the First Minister for Scotland, John Swinney, with us today to help make this announcement. His support highlights the importance of creating meaningful opportunities for people across the country in Scotland’s green energy future.

“These earn as you learn roles are not just jobs, they’re pathways to purpose-driven, sustainable careers that will shape the energy landscape for generations to come. We can’t wait to welcome them to SSEN Transmission.”

Frank Mitchell, chairman of Skills Development Scotland (SDS), added: “SSEN Transmission’s investment in infrastructure is also an investment in people, building a workforce that will bring lasting benefits to the north of Scotland’s economy.

“For this reason, SDS is proud to be working with SSEN Transmission and a range of partners on the Workforce North Mission, which aims to ensure investment of this nature benefits the people and businesses of the Highlands and islands region – today and into the future.”