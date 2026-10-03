Artificial intelligence (AI) technology could be brought into public ownership, the Green Party’s deputy leader has suggested.

Rachel Millward suggested AI should “serves communities” rather than “being owned by silicon valley proto-fascists”.

It came as she announced that a Green Party government would immediately bring Water companies into public ownership with shareholders getting no compensation.

The Greens conference is taking place in Brighton (Will Colebourne/PA)

She said the Prime Minister is making a mistake by delaying any action against firms such as Thames Water.

The Wealden District Councillor told the Brighton conference: “(Andy) Burnham’s 10-year plan of gentle threats and vague notions of control is not enough.

“Too many of our water companies have already failed.

“Right here in Sussex, we too often find ourselves driving to pick up bottled water because nothing is coming out of our taps.

“Not a single major reservoir has been built in this country since the beginning of privatisation 35 years ago.

“And so today, the Green Party is announcing that we would, immediately – not in 10 years, but before Christmas – bring South East Water and Thames Water back into public ownership at no cost to the taxpayer.

We see our power, and we are using it"Hannah Spencer MP pic.twitter.com/jOASP9vksj — The Green Party (@TheGreenParty) October 3, 2026

“We have all the tools we need to make it happen. Forget compensation for shareholders and creditors, these are insolvent companies. It’s time to take them back.

“So, what else could we take back?

“Imagine, for a second, that instead of new technology being owned by silicon valley proto-fascists, it was owned by us.

“AI that serves communities, instead of the billionaires who buy our democracy.”

In his first Labour Party conference speech earlier this week, Mr Burnham said new legislation would repeal “Margaret Thatcher’s ideological ban on public ownership of water companies”.

He said it would start a decade-long process to strengthen public control, with mayors getting “new powers to hold water companies to account, with tougher consequences for those which repeatedly fail”.

Elsewhere on Saturday, the Greens announced a new policy to provide a guaranteed job for every 18 to 24-year-old.

The jobs will last up to two years, and will start within four months of people leaving education or training, fellow deputy leader Mothin Ali said.