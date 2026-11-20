Troubled baby products retailer Mothercare has said it must conclude its urgent strategic review by the end of the year as it risks running out of cash within months amid trading woes.

The group said its future remains “uncertain” after being dealt a series of blows, with its partner in the Middle East revealing it was set to close most of its franchised stores across the region next year, as well as the end of a supply deal with Boots in the UK.

It only has resources to trade for a “number of months”, the group stressed.

Half-year results on Friday showed underlying pre-tax losses doubling to £2.2 million in the six months to September 26.

It saw global retail sales by franchise partners plunge 14%, driven by uncertainty in the Middle East amid the Iran war and the end of its UK Boots deal.

With the Middle Eastern markets stripped out, like-for-like worldwide retail sales increased by 2%, it said.

Chairman Clive Whiley said: “The scheduled closure of the substantial majority of our leading Middle Eastern franchise partners’ franchised stores in the territory in 2027 has seriously undermined our core objectives.

“Accordingly, although Mothercare has sufficient resources to trade for a number of months, the imperative is now to prioritise discussions to conclude our strategic review of all business and pension scheme options before the year end.”

The London-listed company, which primarily runs international franchises and makes products to supply for retail, warned in September that its main Middle Eastern franchise partner was reviewing its franchise stores in light of the ongoing conflict and expects to shut the majority of the sites next year.

It alerted over its future at the time and launched a strategic review of its business model and cost base.

On releasing its half-year results on Friday, Mr Whiley said: “We are striving to secure a sustainable business model to ensure that Mothercare has the capacity to sponsor future growth in our franchise partners’ retail sales and store footprint alongside exploring new territories and additional routes to market.

“In that regard, I can assure you that the board will leave no stone unturned to achieve that objective, notwithstanding the increasingly challenging circumstances mean the longer-term solvency of the company remains uncertain.”