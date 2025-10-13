Online forum 4Chan has been fined £20,000 by Ofcom for ignoring requests to share information about the risk of illegal content on its platform, as the watchdog raises pressure on the US firm to meet its online safety rules.

The communication regulator said 4Chan failed to provide a copy of its illegal harms risk assessment or information relating to its qualifying worldwide revenue.

Ofcom said it was therefore imposing a £20,000 penalty on 4Chan for breaching its requirements.

The watchdog will also impose a daily penalty of £100 a day, for either 60 days or until 4Chan provides it with the information it requires.

Suzanne Cater, director of enforcement at Ofcom, said: “Today sends a clear message that any service which flagrantly fails to engage with Ofcom and their duties under the Online Safety Act can expect to face robust enforcement action.”

New online safety protections for children and adults came into force on July 25 under the UK’s Online Safety Act, which puts new duties on platforms to take down illegal and harmful content.

In August, 4Chan launched a legal case against Ofcom in the US over claims it attempted to “censor” the website.

In a legal complaint, representatives for the website said the Online Safety Act was being used to “target the free speech rights of American citizens” and the lawsuit aimed to “restrain Ofcom’s conduct and its continuing egregious violations of Americans’ civil rights”.

It comes after the regulator began an investigation into 4Chan in June after receiving complaints about illegal activity on the site.

Ofcom says that any service with links to the UK has duties to protect UK users under the new rules, regardless of where in the world it is based.

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said: “The Online Safety Act is not just law, it’s a lifeline.

“Today we’ve seen it in action, holding platforms to account so we can protect people across the UK.

“Services can no longer ignore illegal content, like encouraging self-harm or suicide, circulating online which can devastate young lives and leave families shattered.

“This fine is a clear warning to those who fail to remove illegal content or protect children from harmful material.

“We fully back the regulator in taking action against all platforms that do not protect users from the darkest corners of the internet.”