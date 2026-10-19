Staff at Britain’s electricity grid operator were not involved in a cover-up to avoid blackout risks becoming public this summer, but the organisation should address cultural and governance issues, an investigation has found.

The National Energy System Operator (Neso) was being investigated over allegations raised by whistleblowers.

This included the claim that control room staff were encouraged to conceal or alter records to avoid leaving a paper trail linked to efforts to stabilise the grid during a period of extreme heat between June 22 and 26.

Neso did so in order to avoid public scrutiny or reputational damage, according to the allegation.

Conservative MP Claire Coutinho, who was the former shadow energy secretary, said in July that she had been approached by whistleblowers with concerns that the grid was not being managed securely which was increasing the risk of blackouts.

Former shadow energy secretary Claire Coutinho said she had been approached by whistleblowers at Neso (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Law firm Eversheds Sutherland, which was asked to carry out the independent investigation, said it found no evidence to substantiate the allegations.

“No witness reported receiving an instruction to delete, alter or suppress records, nor did we locate any written evidence of inappropriate version changes being made,” the report said.

“All witnesses denied that corporate affairs directly interfered in any operational decisions or activities taking place within the control room.”

Eversheds said it interviewed 36 witnesses across multiple functions and levels of seniority within Neso.

Nevertheless, the law firm said its investigation identified cultural, governance and control issues that should be addressed at Neso.

It said there were “high levels of stress and concern” within the electricity national control centre over the increasing demands placed on electricity networks and the challenges of the UK’s transition to net zero.

Multiple witnesses said senior managers and executives “do not fully appreciate or understand either the way in which the control room works, or the reality of the pressures faced by those on the front line who are responsible for ‘keeping the lights on'”, according to the report.

Responding to Eversheds’ report, Paul Golby, chairman of Neso, said: “The investigation’s findings are clear that there was no evidence to substantiate any of the allegations around inappropriate influence over decision making or inappropriate record keeping processes.

“The board will oversee the development of plans to address the issues raised in the report and ensure these are implemented as a matter of urgency.”

Energy Minister Michael Shanks said: “We have always taken allegations raised surrounding events in Neso’s control room during the summer heatwave extremely seriously.

“The independent investigation shows none of the allegations can be substantiated by the evidence and Ofgem’s report shows the system continued to operate and customer demand was met throughout the summer.

“However, the independent review raises areas for cultural improvement in Neso where we expect significant action without delay. We will keep progress under close review.”