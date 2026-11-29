John Healey is set to advise households to consider fixing their energy bills ahead of an expected surge in fuel prices in the new year.

The Chancellor is expected to write to millions of families in the coming weeks to suggest a fixed rate tariff could help with the cost of energy.

His letter, first reported by The Times, comes after regulator Ofgem announced the energy price cap would rise by 26% in January, or just under £37 a month for the average household.

Last month, Mr Healey announced that some 20 million households in council tax bands A to D would receive £100 in January to help with energy bills.

Household energy bills are to soar by 26% from the start of next year driven by the conflict in the Middle East, the industry regulator has confirmed.

But this figure is dwarfed by the planned price cap rise, which would add £443 a year if the same level was maintained for a year.

In his letter, sent to those households eligible for the payment, Mr Healey will also urge families to ensure they pay their council tax by direct debit, so the money can be sent straight to their bank accounts.

A Treasury source said Mr Healey would “make clear the importance of fixed tariffs” and suggest fixing energy bills “could help with the energy costs facing families across the UK”.

The Chancellor’s letter comes amid concern that the war in Iran could see prices remain elevated throughout the next year.

On Sunday, the head of the International Energy Agency warned that a harsh winter in Europe, combined with the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz, could push prices even higher than expected.

Fatih Birol told the BBC he did not expect the winter would bring energy shortages, but he did warn of “difficulties”.

Simon Francis, co-ordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, called for more direct help for families, describing Mr Healey’s letter as “an insult to households”.

He said: “Not only is it very late in the day, but even the comparison sites admit there isn’t a fixed deal left that beats what households are paying now, so fixing just locks in costs pushed up by volatile gas prices.”