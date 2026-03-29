Half of UK households are struggling with the cost of everyday essentials, a survey suggests.

The latest Which? Consumer Insight Tracker found that 49% of households are being forced to dip into savings, sell possessions or take other measures to cover the cost of essentials.

The survey found that confidence in the future of the UK economy plummeted by 13 points to minus 56 in the month to March 13, the lowest level recorded since the end of 2022.

Confidence in the future of household finances has also hit its lowest level since April last year (PA)

The watchdog said the score reflected “a deep-seated pessimism across the country”, with 67% of UK adults now expecting the national economy to worsen over the next 12 months, while just 12% think it will improve.

It found that 26% of households now regularly dip into savings to bridge the gap between their income and the rising cost of essentials – in contrast with the end of 2025 when financial stress appeared to be declining.

Confidence in the future of household finances has also hit its lowest level since April last year, falling five points to minus 15.

Sue Davies, Which? head of consumer protection policy, said: “Our research shows a concerning shift in consumer sentiment, with confidence in the economy hitting its lowest point in years as households face a daunting combination of rising prices and global instability.

“Millions are now being forced to dip into savings or sell possessions just to keep up with the cost of everyday essentials.

“Pressure on budgets is becoming unsustainable for many. We would encourage anyone who is struggling to keep up with their bills to speak to their providers as soon as possible and seek free, independent debt advice.”

Yonder surveyed 2,085 UK adults between March 13-15.