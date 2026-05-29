The number of UK house sales surged by 53% last month compared with the year before, new estimates show, but experts cautioned over stamp duty changes “distorting” the market.

Across the UK, there were 101,030 residential transactions in April, according to figures from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

This compares to 65,960 in the same month in 2025.

The sharp increase was driven by lower levels of activity the year before when homebuyers rushed to complete sales before changes to stamp duty kicked in at the start of the month.

The changes scrapped stamp duty relief on higher-priced homes that had been available since 2022, meaning some homebuyers had to pay more tax after the deadline.

Despite the year-on-year spike, April 2026’s figure was 3% lower than the previous month.

Experts said this pointed to signs of resilience in the housing market over the spring at a time when the Middle East war has been having an impact on the mortgage market.

Many mortgage deals were pulled amid financial uncertainty prompted by the conflict, although some mortgage products have been trickling back onto the market in recent weeks.

Nick Leeming, chairman of Jackson-Stops, said: “Today’s HMRC figures point to a rebound in housing transactions in April 2026, although the rise needs to be viewed in the context of a highly distorted comparison period last year.

“Activity in April 2025 was unusually subdued after many buyers pulled purchases forward into March to complete ahead of stamp duty changes.

“The figures are another reminder of the extent to which stamp duty continues to drive transaction timing and market behaviour, often obscuring underlying levels of demand.”

Iain McKenzie, chief executive of The Guild of Property Professionals, said the market had become “more balanced and sustainable” and that “needs-based movers continue to underpin activity… regardless of wider economic or geopolitical conditions”.

“There are also encouraging signs within the mortgage market,” he added.

“Inflation easing to 3%, combined with the Bank of England holding rates steady, has helped improve confidence, while lenders are sharpening their pencils and becoming increasingly competitive on mortgage pricing.

“As rates begin to soften again, this should help support further activity over the coming months.”