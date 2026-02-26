The number of young people not in employment, education or training increased in the final months of last year and edged closer to one million, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the number of so-called Neets aged 16 to 24 was reported at 957,00 in the three months from October to December.

It represents an increase from 946,000 in the previous quarter.

957,000 young people aged 16 to 24 years in the UK were not in education, employment or training (NEET) in Oct to Dec 2025, up from 946,000 in July to Sept 2025. This was driven by higher unemployment, with more young people actively looking for work. ➡️ https://t.co/80HjUuT6kB pic.twitter.com/DLCaObKpS0 — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) February 26, 2026

It also means that around 12.8% of the age group were classed as Neets over the period.

The data covers young people who are unemployed or economically inactive, but not those who are in formal education or completing an apprenticeship or vocational course.

It is the latest data pointing towards a tough labour market, particularly for entry-level positions.

Separate figures from the ONS earlier this month showed that the overall unemployment rate for Britons rose to 5.2% for the three months to November.

However, it also showed that job vacancies nudged slightly higher to 726,000 for the three months to January.

David Freeman, joint head of the labour market division at the ONS, said: “The final quarter of 2025 saw a slight increase in the number of young people not in employment, education and training compared to the previous quarter.

“This was driven by higher unemployment, with more young people actively looking for work.”

Last year, the Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced her “youth guarantee”, committing to offer guaranteed paid work for every eligible young person who has been out of education on work for 18 months.