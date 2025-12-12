Evri has launched a recruitment drive for 2,500 new jobs across the UK.

The delivery giant is continuing to expand after merging with rival DHL’s UK ecommerce business earlier this year.

The parcel delivery specialist, which was previously part of the Hermes parcel group, was bought by US private equity firm Apollo for around £2.7 billion last year.

Evri also snapped up other businesses such as Coll-8 and UK Mail over the past year.

It will hire a raft of staff including in head office corporate positions, couriers, depot and hub workers, and roles in the former DHL operation, which will become Evri Premium next year.

Evri said the hiring spree comes on the back of a surge in parcel volumes, which rose by 12% to 425 million in the half-year to August 30, compared with a year earlier.

It has also invested £36 million in infrastructure.

Martijn de Lange, chief executive of Evri Group, said: “We continue to deliver phenomenal growth at Evri, and none more so than within our hard-working courier network, who are truly the backbone of our business.

“At a time when many companies are reducing headcount and unemployment is growing, we’re proud to be creating thousands of opportunities and leading the way with initiatives like Evri Plus.”

The announcement comes ahead of a BBC Panorama investigation into the business. Evri has disputed claims which are to be broadcast on Monday.