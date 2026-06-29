A man has been charged with attempted murder after a vehicle hit multiple pedestrians on a busy London road before allegedly driving away.

Five people were injured, with three taken to hospital after the incident on Ealing Broadway, Ealing, west London, at about 2.30pm on Saturday.

Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) London conducted initial inquiries, but it is not being treated as terrorism.

On Sunday evening, the Metropolitan Police said Somalia-born Timir Ahmed Mohamed, 34, of Grange Park, Ealing, has been charged with five counts of attempted murder as well as dangerous driving, failing to stop, failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis and criminal damage.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

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