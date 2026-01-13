Armed police rush to leafy west London street following reports of man 'in possession of knives'
Residents have reportedly been evacuated from the surrounding streets
Residents were evacuated from their homes as police rushed to calls of an armed man inside a property on a leafy west London street.
At 9:50am specialist police officers and negotiators were called to Venetia Road, Ealing, after reports of a man with an object he claimed to be a grenade.
Witness Jack saw a negotiator enter the building on the leafy terraced road.
After engaging with a man in his 60s, the Met Police said they believed he was "in possession of knives".
The 'grenade' device was not viable but as a precaution Venetia Road has been evacuated.
#breakingnews armed police in South Ealing Venetia road. Reports of man with explosives, negotiator has just gone in. All of us residents have been evacuated in the local vicinity pic.twitter.com/qk2FFjcDmr— • J A C K • (@jcsinclair_) January 13, 2026
The London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade were also in attendance.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
The incident is not being treated as terror-related.