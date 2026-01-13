Residents were evacuated from their homes as police rushed to calls of an armed man inside a property on a leafy west London street.

At 9:50am specialist police officers and negotiators were called to Venetia Road, Ealing, after reports of a man with an object he claimed to be a grenade.

Witness Jack saw a negotiator enter the building on the leafy terraced road.

After engaging with a man in his 60s, the Met Police said they believed he was "in possession of knives".

The 'grenade' device was not viable but as a precaution Venetia Road has been evacuated.