Earl Spencer accuses King of gaslighting him over response to explosive claims
Princess Diana’s brother made the remark following the Palace’s statement about claims in his upcoming memoir, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, which alleges that Charles reacted “like a lottery winner” after his ex-wife’s death in 1997.
Earl Spencer has accused the King of gaslighting him in the latest escalation of the row surrounding explosive claims set out in his upcoming memoirs.
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Princess Diana's brother made the comment in response to the Palace's statement over claims in his upcoming memoir Swan Song: Diana, My Sister.
These include the claim King Charles reacted "like a lottery winner," when his ex-wife died in 1997 and that, "we’ll forget her soon enough".
The bombshell allegations prompted an “unprecedented” response from Buckingham Palace who said “the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason”.
Now, the earl has accused the King of gaslighting him and called the response a “rather poor imitation of the ‘recollections may vary’ quote” – the late Queen’s response to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s allegations in their Oprah Winfrey interview, The Mail on Sunday reports.
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He said: “It is not every day you wake up to find you’ve been gaslit by the King.
“It was astonishingly provocative and below the belt because it was essentially trying to say I’d lied without the King being able to deny what I’d said.
“I also thought it was a rather poor imitation of the ‘recollections may vary’ quote, which was a much more elegant way of putting things, but in these circumstances entirely out of place.”
He also said “Diana would be cheering from the rafters at this book”.
In response to the claims made in the memoir, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said on Wednesday: “While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and colour memory in ways others do not recognise, even many years after such a loss.”
On Friday, the earl insisted he is “telling the truth” and described the King’s comments about his sister as “monstrous”.
Speaking about an alleged row over Diana’s funeral arrangements involving her sons, the earl said: “(The King) went ballistic, would be the right term, and started really going for my family as a whole, about their sense of duty, not being adequate enough, and ranted for a while, I have no idea how long, but it was a significant period, and I just listened.
“And then he stopped, and I thought, ‘Oh now he’s going to pull himself together and say something more appropriate’.