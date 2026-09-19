Princess Diana’s brother made the remark following the Palace’s statement about claims in his upcoming memoir, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, which alleges that Charles reacted “like a lottery winner” after his ex-wife’s death in 1997.

Earl Spencer has accused the King of gaslighting him and called the response a “rather poor imitation of the ‘recollections may vary’ quote”. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Earl Spencer has accused the King of gaslighting him in the latest escalation of the row surrounding explosive claims set out in his upcoming memoirs.

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The bombshell allegations prompted an “unprecedented” response from Buckingham Palace who said “the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason”. Picture: Getty

He said: “It is not every day you wake up to find you’ve been gaslit by the King. “It was astonishingly provocative and below the belt because it was essentially trying to say I’d lied without the King being able to deny what I’d said. “I also thought it was a rather poor imitation of the ‘recollections may vary’ quote, which was a much more elegant way of putting things, but in these circumstances entirely out of place.” He also said “Diana would be cheering from the rafters at this book”.

Earl Spencer said “Diana would be cheering from the rafters at this book”. Picture: Getty