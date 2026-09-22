The earl suggested Mr Morgan was responsible for publishing photographs, taken with hidden cameras, of Diana in a leotard working out at the gym

Despite Spencer apologising for the error, Piers Morgan has still vowed to sue the earl. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Piers Morgan has vowed to press ahead with suing Earl Spencer despite the author apologising over an error in his controversial memoir about Diana, Princess of Wales.

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Charles Spencer has made a raft of claims in Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, which was published on Tuesday, including that the King said “we’ll forget her soon enough” after she died and sounded “giddily elated” in the wake of the fatal car crash. The earl also suggested Mr Morgan was responsible for publishing photographs, taken with hidden cameras, of Diana in a leotard working out at the gym, in the Daily Mirror newspaper in 1993. But Mr Morgan was working at The Sun at the time, and did not join the Mirror as its editor until 1995. The earl apologised and said, as a historian, “accuracy was important to him”, but he stood by his account that Mr Morgan was “surly and annoyed” when he called the journalist to tell him he was not welcome at Diana’s funeral. Read more: 'Everybody needs their own popcorn': William serves snacks to moviegoers and ignores questions about Diana book Read more: Diana’s brother Earl Spencer’s £28 memoir about the late princess is slashed to half price on release day

But Mr Morgan doubled down on his threat of legal action, writing on social media: “Earl Spencer has apologised to me for his defamatory lies published in his new book, Swan Song, published today. “But I am pursuing legal action against him and his publisher Penguin to have the lies removed, and damages paid to the King’s Trust.” The statement on behalf of Charles Spencer read: “Earl Spencer’s account of his conversation with Piers Morgan is accurate.“ "Mr Morgan was surly and annoyed when Earl Spencer called personally to tell him that he was not welcome at his sister’s funeral. “The book then records Earl Spencer’s assumption that Mr Morgan’s response was because he was editor of the Daily Mirror when the Mirror Group had published highly intrusive photographs of Princess Diana at the gym.“ "The photographs were published by the Sunday Mirror on November 7 1993. Mr Morgan has pointed out that he did not join the Daily Mirror until October 1995. “As an historian, accuracy is important to Earl Spencer. He therefore wishes to clarify that his assumption was incorrect. Earl Spencer apologises to Mr Morgan for this error.”

BREAKING NEWS:

Earl Spencer has apologised to me for his defamatory lies published in his new book, Swan Song, published today.

But I am pursuing legal action against him and his publisher Penguin to have the lies removed, and damages paid to the King’s Trust. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 22, 2026

Mr Morgan had earlier criticised the earl for “fabricated inaccuracies” and “examples of brazen falsity”. Speaking on his YouTube show Piers Morgan Uncensored, he added: “It’s all bullshit and very, very easy bullshit for me to prove it. “The photographs which he says that I published were printed by the Sunday Mirror on November 7 1993. I joined the Daily Mirror in October in 1995. “In fact, at the time of the gym pictures, I was doing a showbiz column on the Mirror’s arch-rival, The Sun. About as far removed from responsibility for the Mirror scoop as I could possibly have been.” Morgan was the editor of the Mirror from 1995 to 2004.

Piers Morgan, photographed whilst newspaper editor at the Mirror, March 2002. Picture: Alamy