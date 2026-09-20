Earl Spencer felt it was his “duty… as an eyewitness to history” to write a new memoir chronicling the life of his sister, which has included a series of damning claims about the King. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Earl Spencer felt it was his “duty… as an eyewitness to history” to write a new memoir chronicling the life of his sister, which has included a series of damning claims about the King.

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It comes after the earl accused the King of gaslighting him after Buckingham Palace pushed back against explosive claims that Charles said “we’ll forget her soon enough” after Diana, Princess of Wales, died. The earl has made a series of claims about the King in a new memoir chronicling the life of his sister Diana that prompted the response from Buckingham Palace, which said “the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason”. On his motivations for writing the book, the earl said it was his “duty… as an eyewitness to history”. Read More: Mohamed Al Fayed 'groped Diana's buttocks' early in Dodi romance, Earl Spencer claims in bombshell memoir Read More: Earl Spencer says ‘cancerous’ public treatment of Sussexes ‘echoes’ Diana

He said: “I’m aware of mortality and I wanted to just put things down once and for all that were true. “This is not a threat, it’s a fact, I know lots of things about the King which I chose not to include in the book because they were not relevant.” The earl accused the King of gaslighting him and called the palace’s response a “rather poor imitation of the ‘recollections may vary’ quote” – the late Queen’s response to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s allegations in their Oprah Winfrey interview, The Mail on Sunday reports. He said: “It is not every day you wake up to find you’ve been gaslit by the King. “It was astonishingly provocative and below the belt because it was essentially trying to say I’d lied without the King being able to deny what I’d said. “I also thought it was a rather poor imitation of the ‘recollections may vary’ quote, which was a much more elegant way of putting things, but in these circumstances entirely out of place.” In response to the claims made in the memoir, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said on Wednesday: “While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and colour memory in ways others do not recognise, even many years after such a loss.”

The earl detailed a blazing row over Diana's funeral arrangements. Picture: Alamy