Charles Spencer will publish a book about the life of his sister, Diana, Princess of Wales, which contains “revelations that will draw considerable attention”.

Swan Song: Diana, My Sister will mark the first time that Earl Spencer, 62, has spoken at length about his sibling, three decades after her death.

Speaking about the book, he said: “With the 30th anniversary of Diana’s tragic death on the skyline, I’ve been inundated yet again with requests for interviews about my sister.

“This has convinced me to write down my own thoughts and memories, once and for all, rather than having the discomfort of again reading the opinions of others, many of which are based on untruths that have become accepted over time.

“The aim of this book is to tell the truth about Diana from her brother’s perspective, just as I attempted to do when speaking at her funeral.

“As with my eulogy, I want to speak on Diana’s behalf and do so in an openly positive way.

“I hope this book will be of interest to the many who still cherish the memory of Diana when she was alive, and I would be delighted if those too young to remember her in her heyday feel – after reading this – that they ‘get’ who she really was: a one-off dynamic character, full of love, charisma and self-doubt, who gave life a hell of a go, and left the world a better place, despite exiting the stage while still so young.”

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