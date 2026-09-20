Princess Diana's brother has said he believes Harry and Meghan receive similar coverage to his late sister

Charles Spencer, the brother of Britain's late Princess Diana, has said her press coverage is echoed by Harry and Meghan. Picture: Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

By Sophie Clark

Princess Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer, has spoken out on the media's treatment of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, noting it “echoes” behaviour faced by his late sister.

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Branding press coverage of Harry and Meghan a “cancerous influence”, the Earl added it would be “beholden on people to learn from Diana’s example”. “If you look at an article in a tabloid about Diana or…Harry and Meghan, you know, they can be really, really unpleasant," he continued. “And I think it would be really beholden on people to learn from Diana’s example. The earl said Diana was “really brought low” by how she was covered in the press, and said it was a “pity” to see “echoes of that” in the press coverage of his nephew. Read more: Earl Spencer doubles down on claim King said ‘we’ll forget her soon enough’ in row over following Diana's coffin at funeral Read more: The Week in Pictures: Diana's iconic revenge dress goes up for sale, and Russia goes to the polls

Harry, The Duke of Sussex arriving at the Invictus Spirit Gala Dinner and Awards, after moving back to the UK. Picture: Doug Peters/EMPICS/Alamy Live News

The Sussexes, who returned to the UK from the US on August 26 without explanation as to why they were leaving California, have long been critical of their treatment by the media, with Harry in 2021 telling Oprah Winfrey the tabloid press had created a “toxic environment”. In July, Harry and six others, including Sir Elton John and Liz Hurley, lost a privacy case against the publisher of the Daily Mail. This case came after Harry won other legal battles against the Mirror Group and News Group. The earl’s latest comments come after he accused the King of gaslighting him following Buckingham Palace’s response to explosive claims that Charles said “we’ll forget her soon enough” after Diana’s death. The earl has made a series of damning claims about the King in a new book, ‘Swan Song: Diana, My Sister,’ chronicling Diana’s life ahead of the 30th anniversary of her death.

Princess Diana's Revenge Dress, one of the most legendary fashion items in modern history exhibited for the first time since 1997 at Sotheby's. Picture: Malcolm Park/Alamy Live News