Thieves made off with four copies of the book after smashing into a lorry parked in the Netherlands

Spencer has said the book will aim to “to tell the truth about Diana from her brother’s perspective, just as I attempted to do when speaking at her funeral”. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

Copies of Earl Spencer's bombshell upcoming memoir have been stolen from the back of a lorry in the Netherlands.

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Thieves made off with four copies of the book - which details the Earl's memories of his sister Princess Diana - as the driver of the lorry slept. Picture: Penguin Random House

The theft on Monday night comes days before the highly anticipated book's publication in the UK next Tuesday. Spencer has said the book will aim to “to tell the truth about Diana from her brother’s perspective, just as I attempted to do when speaking at her funeral”. It will mark the first time that the Earl, 62, has spoken at length about his sister, who died in Paris in a car crash in 1997 aged 36. Her boyfriend Dodi Fayed and driver Henri Paul were also killed in the accident.

Spencer has said the book will aim to “to tell the truth about Diana from her brother’s perspective, just as I attempted to do when speaking at her funeral”. Picture: Alamy