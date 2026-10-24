Early release prisoners who have nowhere to live are being handed tents after the Probation Service ran out of appropriate housing, according to a whistleblower.

They revealed that around 100 tents were handed to prisoners who had been released under the government's early release scheme in the past year.

The whistleblower's claims appear to match reports from charities, who allege probation officers had been asking for tents to distribute.

Labour's new early release system allows prisoners to be freed as early as a third of a way into their sentences in an attempt to ease the prison overcrowding crisis.

Just this month, around 1,350 prisoners have been freed under the scheme - with that total rising to 4,500 in the next 10 months.

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