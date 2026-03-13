Former prisoners have said that they are often left with no choice but to reoffend for the sake of a roof over their head and a warm meal

By Phoebe Abruzzese

Durham is a small medieval city, home to around 50,000 people, its cobbled streets filled with students from the prestigious university.

But behind the postcard image, businesses and charities are seeing the direct impact of a growing problem linked to the Government’s early prison release scheme - namely homelessness and post-release reoffending. Despite its modest size, Durham has three prisons within three and a half miles of the city centre - and charities say growing numbers of inmates are leaving custody with nowhere to live. Former prisoners have said that they are often left with no choice but to reoffend - for the sake of a roof over their head and a warm meal. LBC has been told that offenders find prison to be a “walk in the park” or a “holiday camp". Read More: Prison inmate accused of murdering Ian Huntley appears in Crown Court Read More: 'It's a big crisis': Homelessness minister unable to confirm UK homelessness figures - as government unveils £87m fund tackling rough sleeping

When living on the streets, ex-cons have told LBC it’s nearly impossible not to fall back into a life of crime, shoplifting to get by, and using drink or drugs to fall asleep at night over the bitter North East winter. Two former prisoners, who asked not to be named, told LBC that the choice between reoffending and sleeping rough can sometimes feel inevitable. Andy, not his real name, is in his mid-20s and served time for burglary in the North East. “People would rather be inside than out here worrying about paying gas and electric,” he said. “When you’ve got no roof over your head, it doesn’t feel like a choice at all.” Another former inmate said prison no longer feels like a deterrent.

“People are coming out thinking jail wasn’t hard - that it was a holiday camp,” he said. “You’ve got a TV, a kettle, your own phone. For some, it’s easier than life on the outside. So when they’re released homeless, they commit another offence just to get a roof over their head.” The men say the system is failing at both ends - too soft inside, but with too little support once prisoners are released. They argue that tougher prison regimes and better preparation for release are needed to break the cycle. In Durham, some traders say the consequences of the overstretched prison system are becoming increasingly visible. Jo Soulsby, who runs Moon Jewellery in the city centre, says last summer was “particularly bad”, with former inmates who are now on the streets regularly bedding down in shop doorways. “We had someone on the doorstep pretty much every day,” she said.

