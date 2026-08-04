Alex Davies-Jones said the Government will be restricting the capabilities of the released offenders to do the things that people enjoy in life.

By Ella Bennett

Prisoners released under the Government's early release scheme will not be able to go to football matches or concerts, the Victims Minister has said, as she insisted their punishment is not ending.

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Alex Davies-Jones said the Government's decision to release around 5,000 prisoners early as part of a scheme to tackle overcrowding in jails is one "nobody wanted to make". Picture: LBC

"But that is just one measure that we're able to implement when any offenders are released from prison. "For example, we're now introducing exclusion zones, [which have] never been done before. But as a result of what victims have told us, we have listened." She explained the exclusion zones will be policed "through GPS monitoring, through working with our community policing partners and ensuring that liberty is curtailed for these offenders". Ms Davies-Jones added: "When they come out of prison, that isn't it for them. The punishment will continue. "For example, we'll also be restricting their capabilities to do the things that people enjoy in life, like going to a football game or a concert." She also said some may have their driving licence taken off them upon release. Ms Davies-Jones also explained that some may face other conditions, such as undertaking community service to make up for the less time served behind bars. "So when the offenders are released early from prison, if they are eligible and if they meet the certain criteria, then they will be subject to other conditions such as unpaid work, for example," she said.