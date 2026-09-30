Shadow justice secretary Nick Timothy said the government would "pay the price for the decision" to release hundreds of prisoners early

Around 700 prisoners will walk free on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

The Tories have slammed the early release scheme as an "insult to victims" as the government prepares to let out hundreds of prisoners from jail.

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Shadow justice secretary Nick Timothy said the government would "pay the price for the decision" which he claimed would encourage more illegal activity. . Picture: Alamy

"It is their decision to release vile criminals including abusers, historic child sex offenders and human traffickers – but it is the public who will pay the price." It is the latest in a series of early release schemes, including under the Conservative government and Sir Keir Starmer. Under changes in the Sentencing Act, some 5,000 offenders are set to be let out of prison after serving a third of their sentence – rather than half – in a bid to ease prison overcrowding. Prisoners serving longer sentences of four years or more would be eligible for release at the halfway point of their term, rather than at two-thirds as had previously been the case. Rapists, child sex offenders and groomers were banned from eligibility under the scheme in July this year after a public outcry, which led to its implementation being delayed until October.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said offenders would be monitored under the “toughest supervision in British history”. It comes alongside the “biggest-ever” expansion of electronic monitoring, and a ban for offenders from pubs, clubs and public events. It came as the Victims Commissioner warned the early release scheme may not be workable as it comes into force on Thursday. Claire Waxman said the Government’s confidence “is not yet matched by the reality on the ground”. Ms Waxman said: “Victims and the public have been repeatedly assured that robust safeguards are in place and that those released will face the toughest supervision ever imposed on offenders in the community. Those are significant claims. “As Victims’ Commissioner, my concern is that the confidence being projected by government is not yet matched by the reality on the ground. “Bold assertions in press releases are no substitute for effective planning, robust preparation and consistent delivery. All three have been in short supply.”

Andy Burnham announced a review of the scheme in July . Picture: Alamy