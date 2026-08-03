The senior officer warned that neighbourhood patrols and officers tackling anti-social behaviour are likely to be cut as pressure mounts on the force to deal with 6,000 criminals expected to be released early next month

Writing in The Telegraph, Assistant Chief Constable Jason Devonport said the prisons overcrowding crisis had led to the "uncomfortable reality" that criminals would spend "less time in prison and more time being managed in communities". Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

The early release scheme in UK jails will lead to cuts in neighbourhood police dealing with anti-social behaviour as officers are moved to deal with newly-freed prisoners, a former chief has warned.

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PC Andrew Harper was killed after being dragged under a car in 2019. Picture: Police handout

Writing in The Telegraph, Assistant Chief Constable Jason Devonport said the prisons overcrowding crisis had led to the "uncomfortable reality" that criminals would spend "less time in prison and more time being managed in communities". Mr Davenport, who is Assistant Chief Constable at Lancashire Constabulary, said that the mass release of killers, sex offenders and drug dealers would add further pressure on the system, which has already come under strain with the removal of sentences shorter than 12 months in March. The abandonment of short custodial sentences has led many criminals to reoffend or breach their conditions. It is understood that ministers are already drawing up plans to expand community service projects such as rubbish picking and cleaning up vandalism to shore up faith among the public that criminals are still facing justice. Around 50,000 offenders already complete community service punishment for crimes such as theft, drug and driving offences which ministers want to make more common.

The police chief wrote that "every area" of policing would come under pressure, with a collective cost likely to run "into the hundreds of millions of pounds". He admitted this meant that "difficult decisions" were likely. Mr Davenport called for more collaboration between agencies, noting that "all too frequently" criminals are "entrenched in complicated problems that are driving their offending", such as poverty and substance addiction. "Policing is not the arbiter of these problems," he wrote. "They are societal and require the collective action of dozens of agencies."