The earthquake shook the eastern Indonesian region of Papua on Tuesday morning, the US Geological Survey said.

The monitor detected the geological event at round 8:24am (5:24pm local time).

It struck around 193 kilometres northwest of the town of Abepura in Papua, but there have been no reports of casualties or damage.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami threat.

