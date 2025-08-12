Huge 6.3 earthquake hits Indonesia's Pacific 'Ring of Fire' zone
A huge magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit Indonesia.
Listen to this article
The earthquake shook the eastern Indonesian region of Papua on Tuesday morning, the US Geological Survey said.
The monitor detected the geological event at round 8:24am (5:24pm local time).
It struck around 193 kilometres northwest of the town of Abepura in Papua, but there have been no reports of casualties or damage.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami threat.
Read More: Canadian man rescued after going missing in the wilderness for more than a week and surviving on pond water
The US Geological Survey initially gave a magnitude of 6.5 before downgrading it.
The archipelago territory undergoes frequent earthquakes due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire".
The zone of intense seismic activity is caused by tectonic plates colliding.
The stretch includes Japan through to Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.
This comes as a large 6.1 magnitude earthquake has shaken Turkey's north-west region, causing around a dozen buildings to collapse.
The tremor took place at 7.53pm local time in the Sındırgı district of Balıkesir province, and was felt in the provinces of Manisa, İzmir, Uşak, and Bursa.
A total of 7 aftershocks with a magnitude above 3.0 have also been detected and field surveys of damage are underway.
At least two people were trapped in the debris of a collapsed building with four others rescued from separate debris.
Health Minister Kemal Memisoglu said on X that four people were treated in hospital but none of them were in life-threatening condition, he said.