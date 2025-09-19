Major 7.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Russia with tsunami warning issued
A powerful earthquake has hit Russia's east coast.
The 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit on Thursday, sparking a tsunami risk across parts of the Pacific.
It struck the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy in Russia, near the Kamchatka peninsula.
It was 10 km (6.21 miles) deep, the US Geological Survey said
An advisory was issued for Alaska’s Aleutian Islands, but this was later lifted by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.
Officials confirmed there was no threat of dangerously high tsunami waves to Hawaii, Canada’s Pacific coast, or the United States mainland.
However, tsunami waves remain possible along Russia’s coastline near the epicentre.
The quake struck in the same region as the 8.8 magnitude tremor on July 30, which triggered wide-spread tsunami warnings.
In the summer, Hawaii, California and Japan were all hit by tsunami waves.
Waves may arrive minutes or even an hour apart, and their force can differ greatly from one location to another.
Authorities continue to urge people in coastal areas to move to higher ground and wait until officials declare the risk over.