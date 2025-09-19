The 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit on Thursday, sparking a tsunami risk across parts of the Pacific.

It struck the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy in Russia, near the Kamchatka peninsula.

It was 10 km (6.21 miles) deep, the US Geological Survey said

An advisory was issued for Alaska’s Aleutian Islands, but this was later lifted by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

Officials confirmed there was no threat of dangerously high tsunami waves to Hawaii, Canada’s Pacific coast, or the United States mainland.

However, tsunami waves remain possible along Russia’s coastline near the epicentre.