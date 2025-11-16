A charity run that stopped women and girls over 12 from taking part is "reviewing its policies" after a backlash.

The Muslim Charity Run, held in London's Victoria Park last month, was billed as an "inclusive 5km race" welcoming "runners and supporters of all ages and abilities", but it was open only to "men, boys of all ages and girls under 12".

A Muslim women's group said the event should have been more inclusive to avoid "reinforcement of negative stereotypes".

Organised by East London Mosque and the London Muslim Centre, it was said to have attracted hundreds of runners and supporters.

In an update on Sunday, the Equality and Human Rights Commission said it would not take any further action.

A spokesperson said: "We recognise that the organisers have committed to reviewing their policies and the format of the event in advance of the next Muslim Charity Run.

"If we are made aware of any further complaints about the event, we stand ready to re-examine the concerns and take action where appropriate.

"We also have guidance available on compliance with the Equality Act 2010 to help the organisers avoid unlawful discrimination and ensure their events are inclusive."