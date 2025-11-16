East London mosque that 'banned' girls over 12 from charity run 'reviewing its policies' after backlash
A charity run that stopped women and girls over 12 from taking part is "reviewing its policies" after a backlash.
The Muslim Charity Run, held in London's Victoria Park last month, was billed as an "inclusive 5km race" welcoming "runners and supporters of all ages and abilities", but it was open only to "men, boys of all ages and girls under 12".
A Muslim women's group said the event should have been more inclusive to avoid "reinforcement of negative stereotypes".
Organised by East London Mosque and the London Muslim Centre, it was said to have attracted hundreds of runners and supporters.
In an update on Sunday, the Equality and Human Rights Commission said it would not take any further action.
A spokesperson said: "We recognise that the organisers have committed to reviewing their policies and the format of the event in advance of the next Muslim Charity Run.
"If we are made aware of any further complaints about the event, we stand ready to re-examine the concerns and take action where appropriate.
"We also have guidance available on compliance with the Equality Act 2010 to help the organisers avoid unlawful discrimination and ensure their events are inclusive."
Certain exceptions under equality law can apply to charities and religious organisations, including potentially restricting events to one sex only.
But Muslim Women's Network UK said while single-sex charity runs can be legally permissible, organisers could have taken "practical steps" such as different starting times or separate groups "to accommodate women and girls without compromising religious beliefs".
Communities Secretary Steve Reed criticised the exclusion of women and older girls, saying he was "horrified" and "appalled".
He told LBC Radio last month: "Speaking for myself, I was appalled.
"We do not want a situation in this country where men are allowed to do things that women are then barred from. We cannot tolerate that."
The annual event is described on the mosque website as having become a "highlight in the east London Muslim calendar, raising thousands of pounds for vital causes across the UK and abroad, from local youth projects, food banks and refugee support to international humanitarian relief".
October's event was the 12th annual Muslim Charity Run.
East London Mosque has been approached for comment.
It previously said it has a "long-standing commitment to supporting women and girls" but did not directly address why women and girls over 12 had been excluded.