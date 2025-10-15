When I learnt that East London Mosque had banned women and girls over 12 from participating in a ‘family-friendly’ charity fun run in Victoria Park, I felt a familiar anger - one that takes me back to my own childhood, when girls who loved sport could still be made to feel as though they were doing something they shouldn't.

Growing up playing football in the nineties and 2000s, the hangover of female prohibition still lingered across the grassroots game. It could still be dismissed, marginalised, and actively discouraged by people who insisted it was a "man's game".

Breaking through those barriers required determination, and once they were - for the most part – smashed, we did believed no young girl or woman would ever be told she couldn't take part just because of her gender.

How can it be when the Lionesses and the Red Roses win world cup titles in London that some in this city would still happily turn girls turned away from physical activity?

This was not a male-only event to be clear, this specifically called out women and girls over the age of 12 as though it was no longer appropriate for them to ‘run for fun’.

Beyond the concerns around segregation, there was also no sister event for them to join. What message does this send to young girls in Tower Hamlets, London, or even Britain?

That their bodies are somehow inappropriate for public exercise? That their presence in shared spaces is conditional, negotiable, subject to restriction?

We are talking about the insidious normalisation of treating women and girls as lesser; as people whose rights to participate in public life can be curtailed without consequence. I say not in my lifetime, and not in my city.

The mayor of Tower Hamlets - Lutfur Rahman - defending of this decision makes it worse. When civic leaders validate discrimination rather than challenge it, they give permission for it to spread.

They tell young women that their aspirations matter less than outdated prejudices. They tell every girl who dreams of being the next Ella Toone or Beth Mead that there will always be someone ready to bar the door.

Even worse is that this should happen in Tower Hamlets, when the East End of London has such a rich and proud feminist history.

Sylvia Pankhurst - whose pioneering work in Bow has come to define feminism in the area. The suffragists didn't fight for the vote so that, a century later, girls could be banned from running in a park.