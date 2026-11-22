A woman was taken to hospital after being hit by her own car as it was stolen in East Lothian.

The 44-year-old was de-icing her car on Preston Avenue, Prestonpans, at about 6.45am on Saturday when she was approached by two men.

The pair – described as white, around 6ft tall and wearing black clothing – entered her car and drove off.

As the woman tried to stop them, she was hit by the car.

She was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The car, a dark blue Mazda CX-5, was later found on Delta Drive in Musselburgh with the registration plates having been replaced.