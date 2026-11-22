Woman rushed to hospital after being hit by her own car as it was stolen
The 44-year-old woman was de-icing her car in East Lothian when she was approached by two men.
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A woman was taken to hospital after being hit by her own car as it was stolen in East Lothian.
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The 44-year-old was de-icing her car on Preston Avenue, Prestonpans, at about 6.45am on Saturday when she was approached by two men.
The pair – described as white, around 6ft tall and wearing black clothing – entered her car and drove off.
As the woman tried to stop them, she was hit by the car.
She was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.
The car, a dark blue Mazda CX-5, was later found on Delta Drive in Musselburgh with the registration plates having been replaced.
Sergeant Julie Roy said: “As our inquiries continue, we are appealing to anyone who saw the two men acting suspiciously in the local area.
“We would also ask people in the Preston Avenue area of Prestonpans or the Delta Drive area of Musselburgh to check their doorbell or dashcam footage and please contact us if it holds anything relevant to our investigation.
“If you saw the car after it was stolen on Saturday morning, please let us know.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting the incident number 0605 of November 21.