Police are treating a fire which damaged a mosque in Essex as a hate crime.

Both the front entrance to the mosque and a vehicle parked outside were damaged at the building in Peaceheaven, East Sussex, but nobody was injured in the incident.

Sussex Police said in a statement they were called to reports of an arson attack in Phyllis Avenue just before 10pm on Saturday.

They confirmed the incident was being treated as a hate crime. Police have described their investigation as "fast moving".

Photos from the scene show a burnt out car outside the mosque.

Detective Superintendent Karrie Bohanna said: “We understand the concerns this has caused within the community, and the impact that will be felt by the Muslim community as a result.

“There is already an increased police presence at the scene and there are also additional patrols taking place to provide reassurance at other places of worship across the county.

"Sussex Police takes a zero-tolerance approach to hate crime and there is no place for hate across the county.”

