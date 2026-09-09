Richie is alleged to have been almost double the legal limit when he was stopped by police in July

Shane Richie at the "Cabaret" new cast gala night performance earlier this year. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

EastEnders star Shane Richie will face trial next year after pleading not guilty to drink-driving.

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Richie pleaded not guilty to one count of drink-driving. Picture: Alamy

Prosecutor Vladimir Silea said police attended a Tesco petrol station in Church Langley Way at 11.15pm on the night in question, where Richie was arrested and taken to Harlow police station. He said that officers "commenced the drink and drug driving procedure" at the police station, and the lower reading provided was of 65 micrograms of alcohol. On Wednesday, Richie spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and address and to enter his plea of not guilty. He briefly dropped off the video-link to the court and when the connection was re-established, he apologised to the judge, saying: "Sorry, I’m in a hotel up north".

Colchester Magistrates' Court, where Richie will appear again in November for a further hearing. Picture: Alamy