EastEnders star Shane Richie to face trial next year after pleading not guilty to drink-driving
Richie is alleged to have been almost double the legal limit when he was stopped by police in July
EastEnders star Shane Richie will face trial next year after pleading not guilty to drink-driving.
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The actor, who plays Alfie Moon in the long-running soap, appeared at Colchester Magistrates' Court via video-link under his real name, Shane Roche.
The 62-year-old, of Tadworth, Surrey, is accused of driving a white Hyundai in Church Langley Way, Harlow, Essex while above the legal limit for alcohol on July 29.
He is alleged to have provided a breath sample of 65 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, which is above the legal limit of 35 micrograms of alcohol.
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Prosecutor Vladimir Silea said police attended a Tesco petrol station in Church Langley Way at 11.15pm on the night in question, where Richie was arrested and taken to Harlow police station.
He said that officers "commenced the drink and drug driving procedure" at the police station, and the lower reading provided was of 65 micrograms of alcohol.
On Wednesday, Richie spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and address and to enter his plea of not guilty.
He briefly dropped off the video-link to the court and when the connection was re-established, he apologised to the judge, saying: "Sorry, I’m in a hotel up north".
Deputy District Judge Christopher Maynard bailed him until November 17 2027, when he is due to stand trial at the same court.
At the end of the hearing, Richie said "take care, bye bye" before disconnecting from the link.
Richie, who came fourth on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! in 2020, has hosted several TV game shows and appeared in pantomimes.
Raj Chada, head of criminal defence at Hodge Jones & Allen, who represents Shane Richie, said: "My client is not commenting at this time because criminal proceedings are active.
"We ask for his privacy to be respected while the court process takes its course."