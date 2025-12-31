Colin Salmon, 64, wept as he explained to Lavender Hill Magistrates' Court in southwest London why he needed to remain on the road, despite committing multiple motoring offences

Colin Salmon, 64, wept as he explained to Lavender Hill Magistrates’ Court why he needed to remain on the road, despite committing multiple motoring offences. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

An EastEnders and James Bond star who cares for his seriously ill wife and daughter was spared a driving ban after he was caught speeding at 24mph near his £1.2million home.

Colin Salmon, 64, wept as he explained to Lavender Hill Magistrates' Court in southwest London why he needed to remain on the road, despite committing multiple motoring offences. The actor outlined the serious health conditions of his artist wife Fiona Hawthorne and their daughter Sasha, telling the court he needed to continue driving them to medical appointments and honour his charitable commitments. Read more: Nurse 'beaten nearly to death' by Afghan man wielding metal bar after being refused appointment Read more: Man in court charged with murder of 'devoted' grandfather punched outside pub

The actor outlined the serious health conditions of his artist wife, Fiona Hawthorne. Picture: Getty

The father-of-four, who appeared in three 007 movies as MI6 Deputy Chief of Staff Charles Robinson, pleaded guilty to driving his silver Suzuki Wagon in excess of the 20mph limit in Old Oak Road, Acton, on March 31. A speed camera captured Salmon travelling at 24mph at 7.17am, not far from his family home in nearby Shepherd's Bush, MailOnline reports. Earlier this year, he was also caught jumping a red light and driving without due care and attention, as well as accumulating nine points for speeding. Salmon avoided a driving ban but was fined £666, ordered to pay £130 in costs and a £266 victim surcharge, and received three additional penalty points - which would usually trigger an automatic six-month disqualification. However, bench chairman Mark Stollery ruled that his his family would suffer "exceptional hardship" if he was disqualified. "They rely on you abnormally compared to most families and we also note your charitable work and that takes up time and travel," the magistrate added. Earlier, Salmon told the magistrates: "My wife fell ill while I was working in America, so I needed to stay home and in 2022 the opportunity came to join the cast of EastEnders and stay in London. "They don't offer cars. You have got to get yourself to and from work - it is part of our contract that we are self-sufficient in relation to that."

Colin Salmon in Resident Evil. Picture: Alamy

The Hollywood actor - who appeared in Bond movies Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough and 'Die Another Day - had previously said he abandoned his international acting career to take on a role in EastEnders ensure he was close to home. His character in the popular soap is George Knight, patriarch of the Knight family and formerly co-owner of the Queen Vic pub. He has also appeared in TV shows including Prime Suspect 2, Silent Witness, Band of Gold, Judge John Deed, Bad Girls, Doctor Who, Spooks, Death In Paradise, Arrow and Midsomer Murders. Salmon broke down in tears as he told the court how his daughter Sasha fell ill with lymphoma, a cancer that affects the blood cells, in 2019. He added that he had to "dodge a few jobs" because of her illness, leaving him "short" of savings apart from money "tucked away for the tax bill". Salmon said his wife Fiona was well, until developing a cough in April 2019, with scans revealing she had "months, not years". A secondary condition, which complicated a potential operation resulted in lung specialists at Harefield Hospital ruling out a lung transplant. Fiona underwent a double lung transplant on June 20, 2024, in Chicago - due to the health insurance Salmon had acquired during his acting career in the USA. She was unable to travel home for a year after developing pneumonia, but arrived back in time for her son's wedding, which was a "massive moment in her life", Salmon told the court. Since then, Fiona has had three visits to Accident & Emergency and continuing treatment at Harefield Hospital. The actor added: "The transplant was successful, but she is still terminal and I had to shield her during Covid when she got sepsis. "She gets infected very easily as her immune system is really low."

Salmon's character in the long-running soap is George Knight, patriarch of the Knight family and former co-owner of the Queen Vic pub. Picture: Getty