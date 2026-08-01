TV presenter and Eastenders actor Shane Richie will appear in court next month charged with drink-driving.

Richie, 62, who’s real name is Shane Roche, is best known for playing Alfie Moon in EastEnders, with the star arrested in Harlow on Wednesday.

The actor was pulled over after officers were called to reports of a suspected drink-driver shortly before 11.20pm, Essex Police said.

In a statement, the force said: “Officers were called to reports of a suspected drink driver in the area of Church Langley Way, Harlow, shortly before 11.20pm on Wednesday 29 July.

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