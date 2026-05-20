An Eastenders star allegedly sank his 30k boat days after purchasing it by crashing the vessel into an overhanging tree.

Sid Owen, known for his portrayal of Ricky Butcher on Eastenders, had plans to rent the £30,000 second-hand pleasure cruiser out for VIP tours, which he would have hosted himself.

But the actor had to abandon the 33ft ship, named Rolling on the River, on its first ever outing after what appeared to have been a drunken mishap.

The boat, worth £115,000 new, began taking on water with Mr Owen forced to abandon ship.

Onlookers at a nearby west London marina said Mr Owen appeared to have been drinking heavily and scarpered the from scene.

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