EastEnders star 'sinks £30k boat on Thames after crashing into an overhanging tree' just days after purchase
As well as losing the boat on it's first outing, the Ricky Butcher actor also scuppered his new business venture
An Eastenders star allegedly sank his 30k boat days after purchasing it by crashing the vessel into an overhanging tree.
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Sid Owen, known for his portrayal of Ricky Butcher on Eastenders, had plans to rent the £30,000 second-hand pleasure cruiser out for VIP tours, which he would have hosted himself.
But the actor had to abandon the 33ft ship, named Rolling on the River, on its first ever outing after what appeared to have been a drunken mishap.
The boat, worth £115,000 new, began taking on water with Mr Owen forced to abandon ship.
Onlookers at a nearby west London marina said Mr Owen appeared to have been drinking heavily and scarpered the from scene.
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One witness told the Sun: "The boat hit something, it looked like an overhanging tree, and there was an almighty banging noise."
"Next thing, the boat has run aground completely close to the river bank and someone was climbing out — I couldn’t believe it when I realised who it was."
The Eastenders star "looked as though he'd had a few beers" and "didn't stick around to deal with it."
It is believed Mr Owen could face large fines from the Environmental Agency unless he pays to get the vessel removed from the water.
An Instagram account advertising the boat's rental services shows images of its interior and advertises Mr Owen as "your host".
The 54-year-old portrayed Ricky on Eastenders between 1988 and 2023, in which his character was known for dating Bianca Jackson, played by Patsy Palmer.
He has also appeared on shows such as Celebrity MasterChef and Channel 4's Banged Up.
LBC has contacted Mr Owen's management for a response.